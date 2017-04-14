Grace Church Easter Egg Dash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grace Church Easter Egg Dash

Grace Church sponsors this Easter Egg hunt at Canyon Creek Park on Robb Drive. This second annual event includes more than 10,000 eggs to be put out in an egg hunt for kids 1-12. This park is located across the street from the Church and the event is from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday. 

