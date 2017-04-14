Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed by Massive Bomb

Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.



There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.



Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: "I want 100 times more bombings on this group."



The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

The U.S. estimates 600 to 800 IS fighters are present in Afghanistan, mostly in Nangarhar. The U.S. has concentrated heavily on combatting them while also supporting Afghan forces battling the Taliban. Just last week a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Maryland, was killed in action in Nangarhar.

The MOAB is a custom-made Air Force weapon that has been in the arsenal for more than a decade but never used on the battlefield, although it was available throughout the Iraq war. It is designed to hit softer targets such as surface facilities, tunnel entrances and troop concentrations. It is pushed out the rear of the launching aircraft, guided to its target by GPS and slowed by a parachute.

A separate non-nuclear weapon known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, or MOP, which is larger in its physical dimensions but carries a smaller load of conventional explosives, is designed to take out deeply buried targets like reinforced bunkers. The MOP has never been used in combat.

In its 2003 review of the legality of using the MOAB, the Pentagon concluded that it could not be called an indiscriminate killer under the Law of Armed Conflict.

"Although the MOAB weapon leaves a large footprint, it is discriminate and requires a deliberate launching toward the target," the review said. It added: "It is expected that the weapon will have a substantial psychological effect on those who witness its use."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said IS fighters had used the tunnels and caves in Achin to maneuver freely.

"The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group we must deny them operational space, which we did," Spicer said.

In response, President Trump praised the effort.

"We are so proud of our military, it was another successful event. Everybody knows exactly what happened, what I do is I authorize my military - we have the greatest military in the world and they've done a job as usual - we have given them total authorization and that's what they're doing. Frankly that's why they've been so successful lately, if you look at the eight weeks and compare that to what's really happened over the last eight years you'll see there's a tremendous difference. So we have incredible leaders in the military and we have incredible military, we are very proud of them and this was another very very successful mission."

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)