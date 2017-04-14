'Manifesto Fugitive' Caught by Wisconsin Police After Nationwide - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Manifesto Fugitive' Caught by Wisconsin Police After Nationwide Manhunt

Anti-government fugitive Joseph Jakubowski has been taken into custody in Readstown, Wisconsin, police said Friday.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden announced Jakubowski had been captured early Friday morning, bringing the 10-day manhunt to an end. 

The sheriff’s office said police received reports of a suspicious man camping on a farm in Readstown around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The description of the man matched Jakubowski and officers took him into custody without incident shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, police said.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time.

Jakubowski had been the subject of a nationwide manhunt since April 4, when police say he drove through the front window of a gun shop in Janesville, Wisconsin, and stole 18 weapons, including an automatic M-16 assault rifle. He also allegedly sent a 161-page manifesto to President Trump, in which he threatened “revolution” and violence against schools using the stolen weapons.

More than 150 law enforcement officers were involved in the manhunt, CBS affiliate WDJT-TV reports.

