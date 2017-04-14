Fire Breaks Out on Bellagio Hotel's Roof; No Injuries Reported - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire Breaks Out on Bellagio Hotel's Roof; No Injuries Reported

Posted: Updated:

More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.
    
A Clark County Fire Department spokesman released a statement saying firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the roof of the building on the south side of the lake.
    
Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a statement that the location of the fire made access difficult but it was knocked down in under an hour.
    
Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed early Friday.
    
No injuries were reported.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.