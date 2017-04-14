'Things 2 Do!' This Holiday Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Holiday Weekend

It is Easter this weekend and many of us will be with our families or church communities, but there are still lots of 'Things 2 Do!' as well! 

Click here for Easter events!

Fleischmann Planetarium

  • Check out there new lineup of shows!
  • University of Nevada, Reno
  • Friday, noon - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Caleb Hawley, Singer.Songwriter 

  • Free concert
  • Peppermill Reno
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.

A Perfect Circle

  • Reno Events Center
  • Friday, 8 p.m.

TOYTOPIA

  • Last weekend!
  • Wilbur D. May Center
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Reno Aces

  • Check out their games all weekend long!
  • Greater Nevada Field

The Teddy Roosevelt Show

  • Friends of the Historic Truckee Canal present a presentation by Mr. Wiegand as President Teddy Roosevelt.
  • Fernley High School
  • Friday, 7 p.m.

Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo

  • Douglas County Fairgrounds
  • Saturday 9 a.m.
  • Sunday at 8 a.m.

TMCC Presents "Heathers, the Musical"

  • “Heathers, the Musical,” a fast-paced, sarcastic, dark and funny off-Broadway musical, presented by TMCC Theater.
  • TMCC Redfield Performing Arts Center
  • Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 2 p.m.

DJ Mustard 

  • LEX Nightclub
  • Friday, 10 p.m.

Downtown Reno Wine Walk

  • Riverwalk District
  • Saturday, 2 p.m.

Shinedown

  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Super Diamond Dinner Show

  • Nugget Casino Resort
  • Saturday, 7 p.m.

Three Divas

  • Silver Legacy 
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Yo Yolie

  • Edge Nightclub, Peppermill Reno
  • Saturday, 10 p.m.
