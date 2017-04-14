Sparks Police Arrest Man for DUI Following Late Night Rollover Crash

Sparks Police are investigating a possible DUI rollover crash that happened late Thursday night on 4th Street.

According to Sparks Police crews responded to the reports of the crash at 330 4th Street in Sparks at around 11:50 p.m. on reports of a single rollover crash.

When crews arrived they say they found 55-year-old Mark Wallace still inside the vehicle.

During the investigation officers say it was determined that Wallace was traveling northbound on 4th Street when he struck at least one parked vehicle. Officials believe that alcohol does appear to be a factor.

They say Wallace did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Wallace was placed under arrest and transported to the Washoe County Jail where he was booked for DUI-3rd offense.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Sparks Police at 775-353-2231