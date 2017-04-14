North Korea Says "We Will Go to War" if U.S. Chooses to Provoke Them

North Korea's vice foreign minister says North Korea "will go to war if they choose."

North Korean officials say that President Donald Trump's policy toward the country is more "vicious and aggressive" than President Barack Obama's.

Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told The Associated Press that Trump's tweets were making trouble in the region. He said the United States and President Donald Trump were making trouble in the region, citing Trump's tweets and the U.S. for moving an aircraft carrier into the region and for participating in its largest-ever joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the North was "looking for trouble" and if China didn't do its part to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the U.S. could handle it alone.

Han said, "We are comparing Trump's policy toward the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) with the former administrations and we have concluded that it's becoming more vicious and more aggressive." Han also said it was prepared for provocative acts. "Whatever comes from U.S. politicians, if their words are designed to overthrow the DPRK system and government, we will categorically reject them."

Han said that in the face of such actions, North Korea "will go to war if they choose." Han says North Korea will continue developing its nuclear program and conduct its next nuclear test whenever its leaders see fit. He continued, "We certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike."

Many experts believe North Korea could have a viable nuclear warhead and a ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland within the next few years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story