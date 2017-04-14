Gov. Sandoval Joins Local Doctors to Promote Awareness for Parki - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov. Sandoval Joins Local Doctors to Promote Awareness for Parkinson's

Governor Sandoval joins local doctors to promote awareness for Parkinson's Disease on Thursday.

From Summit Estates:

Reno, Nevada  April 13, 2017 -- April is Parkinson’s disease Awareness Month and local Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, Summit Estates, along with the Nevada Information and Referral Center of the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), joined together for an event to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease. 

Governor Sandoval was joined by Neurologist and VA Medical Director, John Peacock, MD, PhD, Dr. Amy Sanquinetti, MD, and Sheila Young, PhD, as he presented a proclamation recognizing the work of organizations who are dedicated to raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease and who are supporting ongoing efforts to find a cure.

In Nevada alone, 11,000 to 12,000 thousand people over the age of 60 are diagnosed and living with Parkinson’s disease, including Governor Sandoval’s own father. The Governor stated that Parkinson’s disease is very personal to him as his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he has seen what the disease has done to him.

In addition to the proclamation, APDA’s Nevada Information & Referral Center will host an Optimism Walk at Virginia Lake Park on June 10, 2017 for all residents of Reno & Northern Nevada to learn more about Parkinson’s disease and how they can help.

“Every nine minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 5,000 people in this country will learn they have PD,” states Nevada’s Information & Referral Center Medical Director, Dr. John Peacock.  “Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive disease with no treatment, therapy, or drug to slow or halt its progression. APDA is working tirelessly to support those living with PD now, and fund critical research to help put an end to this disease."

