Career Field Expected to Produce Thousands of Jobs

The Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation projects that jobs in the operations and logistics sector will grow by more than 18,000 in the next seven years.

They estimate jobs will grow from 90,000 in 2016 to 108,600 jobs by 2024. To match that growth, Truckee Meadows Community College opened their new Frank N. Bender Applied Logistics Center for Applied Logistics Management.

So, what exactly is logistics? Take a look at any one of your household items, from your computer to the comforter on your bed to the jacket on your back. It all had to be shipped and delivered from a factory, somewhere. That's where operations and logistics comes in.

TMCC is offering a 4-year bachelors of applied science degree in logistics operation management. This degree has only been available at the college since last Fall. The President of TMCC, Karin Hilgersom, says she expects to see enrollment grow in its second semester at the school. Currently, 138 students are enrolled.

As an applied degree, students will be able to have plenty of hands-on experience with internships and opportunities to work with existing logistics companies, such as XPO Logistics.

Jenna Sargent, the Branch President of XPO Logistics in Reno, tells us this industry growth is fueled by technology, with big names like Amazon and Sears switching their focus to match the growing consumer trend of shopping online. Shopping online means--you guessed it, the need for shipping and delivery. As this trend does not seem like it will die down anytime soon, Sargent tells us a career in operations and logistics means job security in the 21st century.

If you'd like more information about the Logistics Operation Management degree offered at TMCC, you can visit their website here: http://www.tmcc.edu/