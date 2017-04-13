Nevada Baseball's Rally Falls Short - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball's Rally Falls Short

Nevada Release

4/13/2017

The University of Nevada (9-26, 5-11 MW) baseball team came up a run short falling 6-5 to San Jose State (13-18-1, 7-7-1 MW) in the first game of three in Mountain West series at Peccole Park on Thursday.  The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 9-26 on the season and 5-11 in MW play.  The Spartans improved to 13-8-1 and 7-7-1 in conference play.

Nevada is now 2-9 in one-run games this season and 0-4 against SJSU which have all been one-run losses.

Trailing 6-3 going to the bottom of the eighth inning Nevada scratched out a run to make it 6-4.  Third baseman Jaylon McLaughlin started the inning with a single and eventually scored on shortstop Justin Bridgman’s bunt single. 

With two down in the bottom of the ninth catcher Marco Valenzuela’s first collegiate home run closed the gap to 6-5.  This homer came just after Kaleb Foster was caught off base on line drive that turned into a double play.  Pinch hitter Dillan Shrum singled after the home run but a ground out ended the game.

SJSU scored twice in the top of the second inning to take the early advantage 2-0.  The Pack scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to move in front 3-2.  Second baseman Keaton Smith’s double plated the final two runs of the inning.  The Spartans got a solo home run from Chris Williams in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3. 

In the eighth Pack reliever Grant Ford retired the first two hitters but a single and walk brought pinch hitter Jack Veasey off the bench.  Veasey hit a three-run shot that scored the winning runs as the Spartans led 6-3 and went on to win 6-5.

Hilario Tovar (2-2) earned the win while Ford (3-3) was tagged with the loss.  Josh Goldberg (3) pitched two innings to earn his third save of the season.

Foster (3-for-4,R) and Valenzuela (3-for-5,2R,RBI) led the Pack with three hits each as Nevada totaled 14 in the game.  Smith drove home two with his double.

Joseph Stefanki (3-for-5,R) and Kyle Morrison (3-for-4) topped SJSU with three hits apiece. Veasey’s homer was good for a game-high three RBI.

