Nevada Softball Takes First Game from Rebels

4/13/2017

In what turned out to be a pitching battle between two of the best hurlers in the Mountain West, the Nevada softball team defeated the UNLV Rebels by a score of 2-0 on Thursday afternoon. With the victory, the Wolf Pack improves its record to 21-16 on the season and 7-6 in conference play.

Senior McKenna Isenberg tossed her 13th complete game of the season, having thrown her second shutout in the process. She finished the afternoon giving up just five hits and one walk, while striking out four batters.

Offensively, junior Aaliyah Gibson and Alyssa Mendez led the way as each of them both went 2-for-3 in the game, but it was junior Erika Hansen who provided all the run support that Isenberg needed. After freshman Sienna Swain was hit by a pitch in the first inning, Hansen stepped up to the plate and launched her seventh long ball of the season over the leftfield fence to jumpstart the Pack to a 2-0 lead.

With Nevada holding on to just a two-run advantage throughout the entire game, the Rebels (20-18, 37 MW) kept the Pack’s defense on its toes, having put runners in scoring position multiple times. In the top of the second, Isenberg found herself in a jam as the first two batters reached base, but it was Mendez who helped her pitcher out.

The Rebels had nobody out in the inning, yet Isenberg forced a lineout to Mendez, which she then threw the runner out at first for the second out. Just two pitches after that, Mendez produced the final out of the inning by herself to get Isenberg out of what could have been a dangerous situation.

In the sixth inning, Isenberg found herself in another jam, but it was Mendez again, who produced another double play to help Isenberg get out of the inning. The Rebels went down quietly in the top half of the seventh, to seal the 2-0 victory for the Pack.

Nevada heads into Friday’s second game against UNLV now having won five of its past seven contests. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT