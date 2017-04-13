Maryanne Kass is a fun-loving mother, a proud grandmother, a retired teacher and a Type-2 Diabetic. "It wasn't in my family; no one had had it." Nearly a decade later, Maryanne's vision started to worsen - as a result of diabetic macular edema. "It was at a point where I didn't want to drive at night." As you can imagine, the thought of losing her sight was terrifying. "How devastating it would be to lose it,” which is why the gift she recently received was absolutely perfect.

Artist Bryce Chisholm brightens any room he is in with his paintings. "My style is colorful; a little graffiti inspired street art people would say." He paints beautiful women in nearly every medium - from oil and acrylic to water color and spray paint.

Through a campaign called ‘Look to Your Future’ - Bryce was asked to paint the eyes of one more. "He and I sat down for coffee and he just asked, ‘tell me your story.’" Bryce quickly realized the focus of her life and was excited to capture it on canvas.

In Maryanne’s painting, you see crystal blue eyes – representing her own – along with a bright scene capturing her favorite childhood beach in southern California. In the forefront of the painting, you see two people she treasures. "If you haven't been a grandparent before, oh my gosh! They're the loves of my life!"

The painting – and her eyes in particular - represent the importance of the steps she took to help protect against vision loss. As soon as Maryanne noticed a change in her eye sight, she saw a specialist who was able to restore much of her vision. It is not perfect, but better. Her message to people is to remain vigilant and proactive when it comes to your eye health and that is what the Regeneron “Look to Your Future” campaign is all about. "The campaign is just to raise awareness mainly and do not ignore it!" As a result of Bryce's eye, Maryanne can look at her “Look to Your Future” painting and be reminded of the importance of looking after her eyes. "There's so much to see and so much to love. It's so beautiful out there."

To learn more about the Regeneron campaign, log on to www.looktoyourfuture.com. You can check out more of Bryce’s work as well on his website, www.abcartattack.com.