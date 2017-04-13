Traner Pool Closed for Summer Because of Theft and Vandalism

The City of Reno says it's anticipated that Traner Pool will not open for the 2017 summer season after the facility was severely vandalized on March 16th.

The City says damage included stolen electrical and plumbing equipment, and the pool boiler was destroyed. The initial cost estimate to make repairs to the pool and replace damaged equipment is between $240,000 and $350,000.

The City currently plans to repair the pool to prepare for opening it in summer 2018 with extended public swimming hours.



"This is unfortunate for our community," Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said. "I know how much the Traner neighborhood loves its pool. I promise that we will work diligently to solve the problem, but we're asking for the community's patience throughout this process."



To serve the residents’ swimming needs, the City recommends that residents use Northwest Pool, which is currently open, and Idlewild Pool, which will open in June to the public.



The Reno Police Department is investigating the theft and vandalism. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW. Your information will remain anonymous.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)