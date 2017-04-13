Vehicle Burglary Outside Daycare Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vehicle Burglary Outside Daycare Center

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police are looking for the person they say stole a woman's purse and wallet from her car at Child's World Day Care Center in Sparks.

Police say a woman parked her car in the parking lot of the daycare center around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and went into the business. When she returned to her car, her purse and wallet were missing. Police say a credit card from that wallet was used fraudulently in Reno later that morning.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect and released pictures of what they believe is his car. Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.