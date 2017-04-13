Vehicle Burglary Outside Daycare Center

Sparks police are looking for the person they say stole a woman's purse and wallet from her car at Child's World Day Care Center in Sparks.

Police say a woman parked her car in the parking lot of the daycare center around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and went into the business. When she returned to her car, her purse and wallet were missing. Police say a credit card from that wallet was used fraudulently in Reno later that morning.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect and released pictures of what they believe is his car. Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.