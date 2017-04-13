NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Pothole, Roadside Erosion Repairs

NDOT is advising motorists of lane reductions on I-80 to repair potholes and roadside erosion starting on Monday.

From Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane and roadway shoulder closures will be in place Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to potholes and roadside slope erosion.

I-80 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction near the Nevada-California stateline. The lane closures will take place between approximately 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for clearing and repair of a roadside slope which loosened during winter storms earlier this year, bringing rock and debris to the roadside guardrail.

Weather dependent, periodic overnight lane closures will also take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday evening through Friday morning on both directions of I-80 west of Reno for continuing pothole repairs.

The interstate experienced damage during winter storms. Additional single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks as NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction continue weather-related repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.