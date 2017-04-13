NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Pothole, Roadside Erosion Repa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Pothole, Roadside Erosion Repairs

Posted: Updated:

NDOT is advising motorists of lane reductions on I-80 to repair potholes and roadside erosion starting on Monday.

From Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane and roadway shoulder closures will be in place Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to potholes and roadside slope erosion.

I-80 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction near the Nevada-California stateline. The lane closures will take place between approximately 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for clearing and repair of a roadside slope which loosened during winter storms earlier this year, bringing rock and debris to the roadside guardrail.

Weather dependent, periodic overnight lane closures will also take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday evening through Friday morning on both directions of I-80 west of Reno for continuing pothole repairs.

The interstate experienced damage during winter storms. Additional single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks as NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction continue weather-related repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.