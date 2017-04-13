Free Skin Checks May 3 & 10 to Kick Off Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Our area blood bank is replenishing its stock of life-saving blood -- thanks to you, our viewers. We held our 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive inside the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Wednesday.More >>
Local Democrats are busy working the phones, hoping to sway Senator Dean Heller toward a 'no' vote on the Senate's newest healthcare bill.More >>
An expert panel of scientists says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all opioids, and consider the real-world impacts the powerful painkillers.More >>
The Washoe County Health District will spray areas throughout the Truckee Meadows to help curb the hatching of mosquitoes.More >>
Republican efforts to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law hit a new complication on Wednesday.More >>
The Affordable Care Act is still in effect, though Congress is working to find an alternative to the law. As the Senate works on their own version of the American Health Care Act, passed by the House of Representatives, one Nevada congressman says something has to change, soon.More >>
President Donald Trump is pressuring divided Senate Republicans to pass their stalled health care bill in the next few weeks.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Obama's health care law.More >>
Some women stay in abusive relationships because they are fearful of leaving a pet behind. Soon, however, those four-legged family members will also be able to escape the violence - with transitional housing in Reno - built just for them. What Noah’s Animal House is all about in Health Watch.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says a mosquito sample from the South Meadows area has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive test in Washoe County in 2017.More >>
