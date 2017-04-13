Free Skin Checks May 3 & 10 to Kick Off Skin Cancer Awareness Month

From the Nevada Cancer Coalition:

Dermatologists and medical oncologists from Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute, Carson Tahoe Health, and Cancer Care Specialists will educate about skin cancer and skin cancer prevention, and offer free melanoma screening clinics May 3 and 10 to recognize May’s Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.

“May kicks off the summer months and is really the time of year when people begin spending more time outside enjoying sunshine and warm weather. It’s the perfect time to remind Nevadans why and how they should protect their skin from the sun’s UV rays,” said Dr. Whitney Hovenic, a dermatologist at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute. “We also know that regular checks to identify changes in one’s skin can aid in the early detection of skin cancer.”

Skin checks by a licensed dermatologist or other trained medical professional are one of the best ways to detect skin cancer, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, the number of Americans who have had skin cancer at some point in the last three decades is estimated to be higher than the number for all other cancers combined. And melanoma has become one of the most common cancers among the nation’s adolescents and young adults.

“A skin cancer diagnosis is much more common than many believe, with one in five Americans diagnosed with the disease," said Dr. Juan Cattoni, oncologist at Cancer Care Specialists. “We’d like to make skin cancer much less common by teaching people how to prevent it altogether or how to find it early when it’s most treatable.”

The clinic kicks off with a short talk about skin cancer and melanoma prevention and treatment featuring both Dr. Hovenic and Dr. Cattoni. Afterwards attendees will receive a 10-minute skin check performed by a medical professional in a private exam room.

The first clinic is Wednesday, May 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute’s Carson City location at 3950 G.S. Richards Blvd.

The second is Wednesday, May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Cancer Care Specialists, located at 6130 Plumas Street in Reno.

Space is limited to 30 people per location and pre-registration is required. Locals can register for the melanoma screening clinic at http://www.nevadacancercoalition.org/skincheck2017.

