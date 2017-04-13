Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn Expected to Open in Spring 2018 at Sparks Marina

Olympia Companies along with partner Tharaldson Hospitality Management broke ground this week on two hotels at The Outlets at Sparks near the Sparks Marina. The project includes a 102-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and a 104-room Residence Inn by Marriott.

Las Vegas-based DesignCell Architecture designed both hotels. The properties are expected to open in spring 2018.

Adjacent to retail, restaurant, and entertainment venues at The Outlets at Sparks, both properties offer lake front views of the Sparks Marina and are a solution to the growing demands of business and leisure travelers in the Sparks area.

“The hotel properties are well timed considering the recent and projected growth in the region, specifically Sparks-Reno,” said DeCourcy Graham, Chief Marketing & Development Officer for Olympia Companies. “Olympia started working on this project in 2007, but due to the economic climate, the project was put on hold. Since that time, companies like Tesla, Apple, and Switch are now driving the diversification of the local economy, adding tens of thousands of new jobs to the region, and increasing visitation. This project and future phases that follow are a part of a prosperous time for the Sparks-Reno area.”

The Hampton Inn & Suites is a 102-room, 70,000 square-foot hotel that provides guests with amenities such as complimentary breakfast, high-speed Internet, a 24-hour business center, an indoor pool and fitness facilities. Rooms include features such as HDTV, free in-room movie channels, and coffeemakers.

The Residence Inn is a 104-room, 80,000 square-foot hotel. Like all Residence Inn properties, it is designed for long stays and offers studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens outfitted with residential sized stainless steel appliances; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road.

“We are very excited to add these two hotels to our portfolio,” said Aimee Fyke, chief operating officer for Tharaldson Hospitality Management, LLC. “We have a great location in a dynamic development, and Sparks is an outstanding community with all the fundamentals we love to see surrounding our hotels. Both of these hotel brands are top performers when it comes to guest satisfaction, and we are delighted to bring them to Sparks.”

The hotel venture is the first phase of a multi-stage project on 13.5-acres that includes construction of Legends Bay Casino. Olympia projects a 2018 groundbreaking for the 70,000 square-foot Legends Bay Casino that includes gaming, dining, and entertainment amenities.

“Legends Bay Casino is a unique property. Where the hotel products came with proven blueprints, the design process of Legends Bay Casino is a bit more extensive in scope and requires a longer development window,” explained Graham. “We are taking careful consideration to create an experience that will be a welcomed addition to the Sparks community, with an appeal to both locals and out of town visitors alike.”

(Forte PR)