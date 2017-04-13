Local Windstorms Leave a Backlog of Fence Repairs

Did you hear that wind last night? It was just the latest in a string of windstorms that have left damage in their wake here, especially north of Reno. It’s been a year to remember for Tholl Fence supervisor Nick Jeantet. As he told us, "We’re Busy. Right now we're 5 weeks out. Backlogged 5 weeks."

The fence repair business depends a great deal on the weather. And business...has never been better. Tholl Fence alone had 9 crews like Nick’s out today. Nick says, "It’s been really good this year…very good."

But it’s not so great for fence owners. Diana Anderson, who lives in a nice home in Spanish Springs told us her fence replacement job will cost her close to $6,000. But she had to have it done to keep her dog in the yard. She told us, "You always see the dogs running around after the fences have blown down, and I didn't want that to happen to my dog." Last night, the wind out there was another fence breaker. Diana said, "It was loud. You could really hear it, the windows and the screens all rattled."

But her fence broke down in the windstorm before that. Diana had to be put on Nick's wait list. He told us, "I'm booked out with wind damage, all the way into May, half way through May right now."

But before the next one comes around, a little preventive maintenance will save you money...at least for awhile. Jeantet told us, "Wood fences like this you could put some water seal on it. That'll help with rotting, but eventually all wood rots." He says wood fences last an average 15 years. Or you can get the latest thing for your yard. There’s one has all the strength of a chain link, which can stay up forever, with the look of wood. Jeantet says "It’s called Simtek, and it’s a plastic fence. But it looks like a rock wall."

In the meantime, Nick's crew is hoping for a break...if the weather lets them catch up.