Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology Introduces New Website

The Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology has announced the creation of a new website to help students, parents, educators and business leaders.

www.stemhub.nv.gov helps to fulfill the state’s efforts in making Nevada the premiere workforce supplier for advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) fields.

Governor Brian Sandoval has made the commitment to invest in K-12 STEM education and STEM workforce training so that all Nevadans have the skills the New Nevada economy requires. “STEM education prepares students for STEM careers, and these careers are necessary for the economic vitality of our state,” said OSIT Director Brian Mitchell. “It is our hope that this site will help turn his vision into reality.”

Assembly Bill 485 reestablished the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) in the Office of the Governor. OSIT's mission is to coordinate and align efforts by K-12 and higher education, workforce development and employers to improve STEM education and workforce development. The Office will also coordinate broadband activities, support the Advisory Council on STEM and administer STEM workforce challenge grants.