Sheriff's Detectives Seek Suspect in Residential Burglary, 1 Arrested

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have arrested one suspect and are asking for your help with identifying a second suspect believed to be involved in a residential burglary that occurred over the weekend in the Virginia Foothills.      

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a residential burglary on the 13000 block of Rancheros Drive.

On Wednesday, Sheriff’s detectives arrested 49-year-old Eric David Maki on two counts of first degree burglary as part of their investigation of the incident.

Detectives are currently looking for information about a second suspect. The second suspect is described as a male with light complexion, thin build and wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black vest, gray pants and a tan baseball cap.

Detectives say the suspects were driving a white, late model Ford F-150 at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. 

(Washoe County Sheriff''s Office contributed to this report.)

