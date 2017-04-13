President Trump Reverses Obama-Era Rule on Planned Parenthood

President Trump signed legislation Thursday allowing states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The measure overturns a rule finalized in the last days of the Obama administration that said states could deny family planning funds to an organization only if it were incapable of providing those services. The Senate passed the bill in late March and required Vice President Mike Pence -- acting in the capacity of president of the Senate -- to break the tie.

NARAL communications director Kaylie Hanson Long criticized Trump for signing the measure in an event not open to cameras.

“[H]e knows how wildly unpopular his actions are,” Long said in a statement. And she added, “If you have to hide what you’re doing, then you probably shouldn’t be doing it in the first place. Women and families deserve better.”

Last week, Politico reported that the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump had requested a meeting with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards. The group said that the purpose of the meeting was “to make sure that Ivanka fully understood what Planned Parenthood does, how it is funded,” said Planned Parenthood Executive Vice President Dawn Laguens, as quoted by Politico. “The main thing that Cecile Richards was doing was explaining that the money doesn’t actually go to abortions -- we get reimbursed the same way a hospital does. We were clearing up misinformation about how this works.

Here at home our local Planned Parenthood does not provide abortions nor does it currently receive title 10 funding. The only medical group that does offer abortions in Reno does not receive title 10 funds either and says it is not impacted by the executive order.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)