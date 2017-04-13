Canada Introduces Legislation to Legalize Recreational Marijuana - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Canada Introduces Legislation to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has introduced legislation to let adults to possess 30 grams of marijuana in public.
    
Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales. Canada would be the largest developed country to end a nationwide prohibition of recreational marijuana. U.S voters in California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada voted last year to approve the use of recreational marijuana, joining Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.
    
Uruguay in South America is the only nation to legalize recreational pot.
    
The proposed law allows four plants to be grown at home. Those under 18 found with small amounts of marijuana would not face criminal charges.
    
Officials have said Canadians should be able to smoke marijuana legally by July 1, 2018.

