Lawyer: Man's Removal From United Flight Worse Than Leaving Vietnam

A lawyer for the passenger forcibly removed from a United Express flight says the experience was more horrifying than when he left Vietnam during the fall of Saigon.
    
Dr. David Dao was dragged off a flight Sunday by airport police after he refused to give up his seat on the full plane to make room for crew members.
    
Attorney Thomas Demetrio says Dao came to the U.S. in 1975.
    
His daughter says the 69-year-old is the father of five children.
    
Demetrio says he "probably" will file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf.

His daughter says the family was "horrified, shocked and sickened" to learn and see what happened.
    
Crystal Pepper says seeing her father removed from the Sunday flight was "exacerbated" by the fact it was caught on video and widely distributed.
    
Demetrio said he will "probably" file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf. He told reporters in Chicago that airlines have long "bullied" passengers by overbooking flights and then bumping customers. He said the treatment of Dao was particularly violent, but "it took something like this to get a conversation going."

Demetrio also said that he thinks the apology that United CEO Oscar Munoz's issued two days after first blaming Dao, was "staged" and done because the airline was taking a public relations "beating."
    
Munoz has said he was "ashamed" when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz says law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.

Demetro says Dao suffered a concussion and broken nose and lost two front teeth. Dao has since been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery. 

