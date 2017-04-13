CBS News Speaks to Hug High Student Involved in Shooting

Sierra Front says evacuations were lifted late Tuesday morning near the 315-acre Aspen Fire in Palomino Valley.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations were lifted late Tuesday morning near the 315-acre Aspen Fire in Palomino Valley.More >>
Crews continue to work on the Roosters Comb Fire burning north of Battle Mountain.More >>
Crews continue to work on the Roosters Comb Fire burning north of Battle Mountain.More >>
On Saturday just before noon officials have issued an evacuation notice for homes in the Rancho Haven Community.More >>
On Saturday just before noon officials have issued an evacuation notice for homes in the Rancho Haven Community.More >>
Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
The site of the former Park Lane Mall has been a Reno eyesore for a decade, but in about a week, construction is officially beginning on a massive new development there.More >>
The site of the former Park Lane Mall has been a Reno eyesore for a decade, but in about a week, construction is officially beginning on a massive new development there.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire near Mill City, Nevada is 10,000 acres and 0% contained. The Sunrise and Dun Glenn mines have been evacuated.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire near Mill City, Nevada is 10,000 acres and 0% contained. The Sunrise and Dun Glenn mines have been evacuated.More >>
Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.More >>
Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.More >>