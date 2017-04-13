UN Votes to End Haiti Peacekeeping Mission in Mid-October - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UN Votes to End Haiti Peacekeeping Mission in Mid-October

Posted: Updated:

The Security Council has voted unanimously to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after more than 20 years.
    
The resolution adopted Thursday recognizes "the major milestone" the country has achieved toward stabilization following recent elections.
    
The council extended the mandate of the mission for a final six months, during which the 2,370 military personnel will gradually leave.
    
It created a follow-on peacekeeping mission for six months comprising 1,275 police that will continue training the national police force.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

