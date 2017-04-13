Governor Sandoval to Host Flood Briefing in Preparation of Sprin - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval to Host Flood Briefing in Preparation of Spring Snowmelt

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval is scheduled to host a flood briefing on Thursday morning in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Capitol Building in Carson City.

The briefing will give a broad overview of current water totals and snow pack, possible scenarios and impacts in potential flood zones including Walker River, Carson River, North Valley, Washoe Valley, Fallon, Yerington and Lemmon Valley. 

The Nevada National Guard, Division of Emergency Management, Department of Transportation, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and others will brief Governor Sandoval about conditions, concerns and available resources for Northern Nevada’s potential major flood events.  

For past coverage on area flooding, go to  http://bit.ly/2nIMDZU

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.