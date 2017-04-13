Sparks Police Release Surveillance Photos After Armed Robbery at McCarran Mart

Sparks Police officers have released surveillance photos in connection with an armed robbery that occurred that last Wednesday night at McCarran Mart on Greg Street.

When officers arrived on scene the unidentified clerk said a male armed with a handgun had entered the store near closing time, just after 11:45 p.m. A struggled ensued between the suspect and the clerk, and then the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen on foot southbound in the area of S. Stanford Way and Coney Island Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark bandana over his face and light colored blue jeans. He may have some minor injuries on his face and body from the struggle with the clerk. It appears the suspect has significant tattoos on his back.

Sparks Police is asking for assistance from the community with identifying the suspect from the robbery. Anyone with information on the suspects identity is urged to contact Sparks Police at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $1,500 reward is being offered.