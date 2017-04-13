Robotics Night with Carson High Team - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Robotics Night with Carson High Team

Posted: Updated:

The Carson High robotics team hosted a "Robotics Night" at Fritsch Elementary School on Wednesday night to prepare for a special trip.

The team demonstrated its award-winning robot and various stem-related activities-- including robotic stations and demonstrations, a robot game, lego robotics, cad demonstrations, and 3-D printing. The robotics team hosted this free event to celebrate their upcoming trip to the first world championship event next week.

The team won a state championship in Las Vegas in February, then qualified for the world championship through western regionals.

Their coach, Scot Duncan says it's a process that took all year.  "They have two local meets in northern Nevada in December, then they take a little winter break, then start up again in January and two more meets. Then they have a championship meet at the end of January." Duncan continues, "108 teams from all around the world, all around the United States and all around the world. Best teams that are available, and that'll be quite the competition."

The team is scheduled to compete in Houston from April 19th through the 22nd.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.