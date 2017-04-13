Robotics Night with Carson High Team

The Carson High robotics team hosted a "Robotics Night" at Fritsch Elementary School on Wednesday night to prepare for a special trip.

The team demonstrated its award-winning robot and various stem-related activities-- including robotic stations and demonstrations, a robot game, lego robotics, cad demonstrations, and 3-D printing. The robotics team hosted this free event to celebrate their upcoming trip to the first world championship event next week.

The team won a state championship in Las Vegas in February, then qualified for the world championship through western regionals.

Their coach, Scot Duncan says it's a process that took all year. "They have two local meets in northern Nevada in December, then they take a little winter break, then start up again in January and two more meets. Then they have a championship meet at the end of January." Duncan continues, "108 teams from all around the world, all around the United States and all around the world. Best teams that are available, and that'll be quite the competition."

The team is scheduled to compete in Houston from April 19th through the 22nd.