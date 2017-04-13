New Apartment Complex to House Veterans and Homeless - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Apartment Complex to House Veterans and Homeless

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

Richards Crossing Apartment Complex provides low-income housing for both veterans and the homeless. After years of planning and months of building from the ground up, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked Wednesday's grand opening. 

It all started in 2013, when Garth Richards donated land and an old office complex to "Friends in Service Helping" (FISH). In partnership with Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) and Nevada Rural Housing Inc., they designed this living and learning center dedicated to serve veterans and other low-income residents with not only housing, but also a life assistance program. 

Gary Longaker, Executive Director of NHRA says, "It's not just four walls, it is a home for these people to help improve their  lives, that's part of our mission statement, improve the quality of life."

Services on site include financial education, health services and job training--to help residents get back on their feet. Several different organizations and community partners donated their time, money, furniture and more. All of the 38 units come fully furnished with appliances, furniture and even a starter supply of food. 

Richards Crossing is currently taking applications for new residents, with priority given to veterans. 

If you'd like more information about the apartments, you can visit the NRHA's website here: http://nvrural.org/community-development/new-development-and-rehabilitation-projects/richards-crossing-housing-homeless-low-income-carson-city/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.