New Apartment Complex to House Veterans and Homeless

Richards Crossing Apartment Complex provides low-income housing for both veterans and the homeless. After years of planning and months of building from the ground up, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked Wednesday's grand opening.

It all started in 2013, when Garth Richards donated land and an old office complex to "Friends in Service Helping" (FISH). In partnership with Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) and Nevada Rural Housing Inc., they designed this living and learning center dedicated to serve veterans and other low-income residents with not only housing, but also a life assistance program.

Gary Longaker, Executive Director of NHRA says, "It's not just four walls, it is a home for these people to help improve their lives, that's part of our mission statement, improve the quality of life."

Services on site include financial education, health services and job training--to help residents get back on their feet. Several different organizations and community partners donated their time, money, furniture and more. All of the 38 units come fully furnished with appliances, furniture and even a starter supply of food.

Richards Crossing is currently taking applications for new residents, with priority given to veterans.

If you'd like more information about the apartments, you can visit the NRHA's website here: http://nvrural.org/community-development/new-development-and-rehabilitation-projects/richards-crossing-housing-homeless-low-income-carson-city/