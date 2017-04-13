New Apartment Complex to House Veterans and Homeless

.Braden Shipley got the start for the Aces, falling to 5-5 on the season. The Nevada right-hander allowed 8 runs on 10 hits and struck out five in five innings of work.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says they are responding to an explosion at a home on Whitfield Way.
Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.
The Long Valley fire burning near Doyle, California is now 35,000 large and 24% contained.
Sierra Front says the Brenda Fire in Washoe Valley is now 1,000-acres large, and the wildfire is threatening four structures.
Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.
Detectives believe there are more victims of check fraud and identity theft related to this ongoing investigation.
