"Space Whale" Sculpture Approved to Be Placed at City Plaza

The “Space Whale” sculpture has been approved to be temporarily placed at the City Plaza from May 31, 2017 until May 31, 2018.

The City has been working with artist Space Whale, LLC. to temporarily install the “Space Whale” sculpture on City Plaza in coordination with the Reno Sesquicentennial (Reno 150) which begins on May 9, 2017 and runs until May 9, 2018.

On Tuesday, March 14, the Reno Arts & Culture Commission (RACC) approved the expenditure of $64,086 to temporarily place the “Space Whale” sculpture at the City Plaza from May 31, 2017 until May 31, 2018. On Wednesday, April 12 the City of Reno Council ratified this agreement. Officials say the money for this purchase will come from Room Tax allocations in the Public Art Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-17.

The sculpture will be installed in the existing footings that were installed on the City Plaza for the sculpture Portal of Evolution. The cost includes an estimated $30,086 for install at the City Plaza and a monthly payment of $2,000 each month of the term of the contract with another $10,000 for uninstalling the sculpture at the end of the contract period.

This sculpture install is unique from other City temporary sculpture installation contracts because the Space Whale was crowd funded and constructed with more than 40 volunteers of more than 10,000 volunteer hours. Each volunteer has stock in Space Whale LLC and will receive approximately $50 per month of the monthly $2,000 payment.

The City says the Space Whale is a full scale stained glass humpback whale mother and calf and was featured at Burning Man in 2016. The Space Whale, LLC teamed with artist Android Jones to create the sculpture in steel and stained glass.