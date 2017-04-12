United to Pay Compensation to Plane Passengers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

United to Pay Compensation to Plane Passengers

CHICAGO (AP) - United says passengers on United Express Flight 3411 are getting compensation equal to the cost of their tickets.
    
United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said Wednesday that the passengers can take the compensation in cash, travel credits or miles.
    
Flight 3411 on Sunday night from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was sold out and passengers were in their seats when the airline said it needed to find room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville.
    
A 69-year-old passenger who did not want to give up his seat wound up being dragged off the plane by security officers. United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the incident, and he vowed Wednesday that it will never happen again.
    
