RPD: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery and Sexual Assault

Reno Police say they have arrested three suspects on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault.

Reno Police say that on Wednesday, April 12 at about 2:03 a.m., they were called to a business in the 2700 block of South Virginia St. about a sexual assault that had just happened in the 100 block of Hubbard Way.

Officers who arrived on scene say they met with the victim who said she was walking in the 100 block of Hubbard Way when she was approached by three young males. According to the victim, one of the males produced a firearm and demanded her money and property. The victim says that although she did not have any money, she complied with the suspect's demands and the suspects searched through the victim's property.

Officials say that they were told that one of the suspects held a gun to the victim's side and ordered the her to walk a short distance to a hidden area, where the victim was forced to perform oral sex while the suspect held a gun to her head.

Authorities say that following the sexual assault, the suspects fled east on Hubbard and the victim ran to a nearby business to report the crime.

Several officers say they went to the area and searched for the suspects where Officer Andrew Della and Officer Blake Overby located three subjects walking on Moana near I-580 who matched the description provided by the victim. Officers say they contacted the three men who cooperated with their investigation. The officers say the firearm was also found discarded several feet from where the officers stopped the suspects. Those men have been identified as 18-year-old Bryan Peterson, 22-year-old Damarcus Patrick and 18-year-old Matthew Gray all from Reno. Wednesday evening, members of the Regional Gang Unit say they recognized the defendant who had identified himself as Bryan Peterson to actually be 19-year-old Jacob Poochigan.

All three men were interviewed by detectives from the Reno Police Department Sex Crimes Unit who say they confessed to their role in the crime.

Officers say Peterson was arrested for Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Kidnapping first degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Patrick was arrested for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Gray was arrested for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www. Secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (tip 411) keyword - sw