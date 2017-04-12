Nevada State Contractors Board Warns Residents of Sealing Scam

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning residents in northern Nevada about a sealing scam and are asking the public for any information on this group.

From the Nevada State Contractor's Board:

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada State Contractors Board is issuing a Consumer Alert to warn northern Nevada residents, specifically those located in and around Reno and Carson City, that four individuals operating under the unlicensed contractor name “International Seal Coating & Paving” are targeting senior homeowners with a door-to-door solicitation scam to apply blacktop or roof sealant in exchange for cash payment. A 10-year old child has also been seen in the company of the suspects.

The suspects carry a colorful brochure and show homeowners a sample of their product that looks like a thick and durable material, which they use to legitimize their service and negotiate discounted rates to perform work. Once a homeowner agrees and cash payment is made up front, one suspect will continue to negotiate other services with the homeowner, while another quickly sprays a thin layer of coating on the agreed-upon surfaces. The crew then quickly packs up their materials and leaves the area. Victims have paid between $3,000 and $5,500 for the service.

The suspects are believed to drive a white 2015 Ford, quad-cab dually-diesel with utility box. Texas license plate #GJS6284. One of the alleged suspects identified is 25-year-old Bo Costello. The other crew members are unknown at this time.

“It is becoming ever more important for homeowners to be vigilant and alert when answering knocks at the door or unsolicited phone calls from people asking for cash in exchange for a service,” stated NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein. “Legitimate and licensed contractors should provide you written contracts, allow you time to receive other bids for service, and will not demand cash payment up front. I encourage every homeowner to always ask for and verify a contractor’s license number with the Contractors Board before agreeing for work to be done on their home.”

Anyone with information on these individuals or other suspected unlicensed contracting activities should contact the NSCB Unlicensed Contractor Hotline: (775) 850-7838 as soon as possible. If available, include the unlicensed contractor’s name, business address, project location, phone number, and vehicle make, model, color and license plate number. When contracting for home repair and maintenance projects, always verify the contractor’s license number on NSCB’s website at www.nscb.nv.gov.

The Board encourages anyone looking to have work performed on their home to always verify a contractor’s license number on the Board’s website or contact the Board directly at (775) 688-1141 or (702) 486-1100 before signing a contract. Homeowners who hire licensed contractors receive the Board’s full protections should something go wrong during the course of a project, and may be eligible for the Board’s Residential Recovery Fund, which can award up to $35,000 in financial recourse to damaged homeowners.