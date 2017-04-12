Students Learn About Nature After An Impressive Winter Season

Most kids love the chance to bring the classroom outside and learn about science hands on. With the impressive winter we've had, it's a special year to learn about the Truckee River and our ecosystem.

"It's important to help the ecosystem because there are a whole bunch of animals and stuff that live in it and we do not want to disrupt their natural habitat," said 5th grader Ben Browder.

Not only are students learning about nature, but leaving things the way they are was also one of Wednesday's main lessons. Which means no littering.

"It's kind of sad because it's such a beautiful place, but there's so much trash here," said student Jack Thompson.

"You give them an idea and they are going to run with it," said Kylie Stevens of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

As everything moves downstream the trash is a little easier to see this time around too. The students were able to find some unique items, like a purse and a big piece of styrofoam. If you get close to the river you can also see the power of the flooding by looking at the brush and trees. The brush is bent and goes from the river north towards the trail. In some ways, the flooding can be good for our environment, rejuvenating our flood plane. Circling up the students for a game shows the importance of each thing in the ecosystem. If one person steps away the chain is broken.

"It brings the science to life. They get to apply it. They get to apply what they are learning in the classroom," said teacher Todd Ditto.

He says they're having a lot of fun too. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will be having their great community clean up May 6th from 8am till 12pm, you can register online at their website.