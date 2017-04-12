Historical Resources Commission to Votes to Not Recommend Caughlin Ranch House Rezoning

Update: Reno's Historical Resources Commission has voted unanimously on Thursday to not recommend a zoning change to City Council. This is not binding and the Reno City Council will make the final decision.

Reno's Historical Resources Commission is scheduled to discuss the rezoning of the historic Caughlin Ranch house property on Thursday afternoon.

Located on Mayberry Drive near the Betsy Caughlin Donnelly Park, developers want to rezone the property from a recreational space and landmark to mixed residential housing.

If the zoning change is approved, there is a possibility that developers will move forward with a development project. According to a zoning map amendment application, there will be a 25 unit townhouse development.

We spoke with the developer today who shared renderings of the project. Tom Gallagher of Summit Engineering Cooperation says the plans do not affect the Caughlin Ranch house, and the townhouses would be architecturally compatible with them.

The 25 units would go in the former Garden Shop Nursery's maintenance yard.

Currently, the private property is comprised of 3.77 acres and includes the Ranch House along with other historic buildings and features. The property is listed on the City of Reno's Historic Register.

The Historical Resource Commission meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center at 925 Riverside Drive.

For more information on the proposed development and how you can email your comments, click here.