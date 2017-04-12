Wolf Pack's Collom Named MW Golfer of the Week

From the University of Nevada:

Coming off of her first collegiate tournament win, sophomore Kaitlin Collom of the Nevada women’s golf team has been named Mountain West Golfer of the Week.



It is the first weekly conference honor for Collom, whose par on No. 16 during the final round of last week’s Cowgirl Classic won her the tiebreaker for individual honors over Julia Becker of Sacramento State. The Oregon native has been playing some of the best golf of her career as of late, and solidified that last week with a victory. She produced a career-best tournament score of 3-under par thanks to a career-low round of 69 during the final round.



Collom began the day two shots behind the individual leader and used five birdies throughout her round, including three on the back nine, to jump three spots on the leaderboard. Collom’s last three finishes include a sixth place finish, a tie for 10th and a tournament win. It was Nevada’s first individual win since Lauren Hernandez claimed the title at the Red Rocks Invitational in 2011.



Nevada will now gear up for the Mountain West Championship, which will be held April 17-19 from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.



