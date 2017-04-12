Realtors: Median Home Prices Up in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Realtors: Median Home Prices Up in Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

The price for a home in Washoe County is up according to a new sales report this released this week.

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors says the median sales price for a single family residence this quarter is $315,000 - an increase of 9% from last year.

The same report showed similar increases in Reno and Sparks individually. In Reno, the median home price was $327,000 up 7% from last year, while in Sparks that number was $287,000 up 4% from last year.

See more detailed information below - 

