NHP Investigates Fatal Crash on Highway 50 Near Dayton

Sierra Front says the Brenda Fire in Washoe Valley is now 1,000-acres large, and the wildfire is threatening four structures.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 747-acre fire is 81% contained.More >>
The site of the former Park Lane Mall has been a Reno eyesore for a decade, but in about a week, construction is officially beginning on a massive new development there.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are helping with voluntary evacuations in the area of Crystal Canyon Blvd., White Lake Parkway and Silver Knolls areas due to the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
The Long Valley fire burning near Doyle, California is now 35,000 large and 24% contained.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are helping with voluntary evacuations in the area of Crystal Canyon Blvd., White Lake Parkway and Silver Knolls areas due to the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
Sierra Front says the Brenda Fire in Washoe Valley is now 1,000-acres large, and the wildfire is threatening four structures.More >>
Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.More >>
Detectives believe there are more victims of check fraud and identity theft related to this ongoing investigation.More >>
Early Thursday morning a Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint after answering their front door.More >>
