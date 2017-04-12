President Trump, NATO Secretary General Hold Joint Press Conference

President Donald Trump has done an about-face on NATO, the military alliance he once dismissed as ineffective.



Trump says at a White House news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the organization is "no longer obsolete."



As a candidate Trump said the 28-member organization had outlived its usefulness. Since taking office, he has expressed support for NATO but has reinforced his view that European members must meet a 2014 agreement for member countries to boost defense spending to 2% of GDP within a decade. Just the U.S. and a handful of other countries are meeting the target.



Trump says NATO countries will be more secure and the partnership strengthened if other countries pay their fair share and stop relying on the United States.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that, thanks to NATO, "America has the best friends and best allies in the word."



Trump had previously questioned NATO's relevance.



Stoltenberg says NATO provides crucial support to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as help training soldiers and intelligence sharing.



He says NATO has committed to do more in the global fight against terrorism and is committed to ensuring that defense costs are split more fairly.



He says both he and Trump agree that NATO is "a bedrock" of security for both Europe and the United States.

