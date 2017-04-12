Caltrans to Host Meeting on Upcoming South Lake Tahoe Project

Caltrans is holding a public meeting Wednesday night in South Lake Tahoe about a $56 million project on U.S. 50 between the ‘Y’ intersection and Trout Creek.



The meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. at the El Dorado County library on Rufus Allen Boulevard.



In addition, the project will widen the roadway to provide 6-foot shoulders for bike lanes, replace traffic signals, rebuild curb, gutter and sidewalks and improve pavement cross slope. Caltrans also is working with the City of South Lake Tahoe to make improvements at Sierra Boulevard with a signal and left turn lane.

Staff will be available after the presentation to answer questions.