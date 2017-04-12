Washoe County School District Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

From the Washoe County School District:

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Washoe County School District (WCSD) its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. According to the GFOA, “This award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principals of governmental budgeting.”

In order to receive this recognition, WCSD satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories—and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories—to receive the award.

Additionally, the GFOA recognized WCSD for its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the year ending June 30, 2016. This report summarizes the financial and operating results included in WCSD’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which is the annual independent audit of all the District’s finances. This report is designed to clearly communicate the financial operations of the District in an open, transparent, and easy-to-read format.

“The Washoe County School District does an outstanding job in managing its budget,” said Mike Cate, a longtime WCSD advocate who currently serves as chairman of the Capital Funding Protection Committee and a member of the Oversight Panel for School Facilities. “In particular, the staff members of the Business & Finance Office deserve recognition for creating the budget, planning for the future, and ensuring that the entire process is handled transparently and with consistent communication with the Board of Trustees, staff, and the community. This award is richly deserved.”

“Our District is committed to using taxpayer dollars in the most efficient and effective ways possible,” said WCSD Board Vice President Katy Simon Holland. “These Business & Finance Office staff members uphold the highest principles of our District as they work to manage and balance our budget, and they do it all in a public forum. This is no small task, and I am grateful for their efforts every day to carry out this crucial mission on behalf of our students and our community.”

“I am very proud of our staff’s hard work,” said Chief Finance Officer Tom Ciesynski, whose office was presented with these national awards. “Managing a budget of approximately $800 million in public funds each year is a great responsibility and one that presents many challenges, as our community knows. The Board of Trustees and Superintendent Traci Davis have provided invaluable leadership in helping us align the budget to the strategic plan in our mission to support students. We all work on behalf of our 64,000 students, and I am happy to accept these awards on behalf of our District and our department.”

The GFOA says Distinguished Budget Presentation Award recipients like WCSD have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other government agencies through North America.

