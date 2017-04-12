FBI Serves Warrants in Sun Valley, Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FBI Serves Warrants in Sun Valley, Sparks

Posted: Updated:
Sun Valley Sun Valley
Sparks Sparks
Joelvon Calbert, Lafontae Ford Joelvon Calbert, Lafontae Ford
Tremel Battle, Teyjon Calbert Tremel Battle, Teyjon Calbert
Altanea Green Altanea Green

The FBI tells us its Safe Streets Task Force is serving warrants in multiple locations Wednesday morning, including one in Reno and another in Sparks. 

Wednesday morning, the Reno Police Department told us they began conducting a joint operation with the FBI at the Sierra Point Apartments on El Rancho Drive in Sun Valley. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office was also on scene. No other information is available at this time. 

The Sparks Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team served a search warrant at an apartment complex, also on El Rancho Drive just before 7:15 a.m. They say the warrant was served at the request of the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Police say several people were arrested at the Sparks location. They are identified as Joelvon Calbert (25 years old of Sparks), Lafontae Ford (23 years old of Stockton, California), Tremel Battle (28 years old, no fixed address), Teyjon Calbert (23 years old, no fixed address), and Altanea Green (22 years old, no fixed address). All were charged with Obstructing a Police Officer, however the investigation is continuing at the direction of the federal agencies.

Police say several residents reported hearing shots fired in the area. Authorities say no shots were fired, however gas was introduced into the apartment when those inside refused to exit the apartment as directed. No one was injured during the incident. 

The FBI tells us there is no threat or pending threat to public safety as this is an ongoing investigation. 

Warrants were also served in Stockton, California.

