FBI Serves Warrants in Sun Valley, Sparks

Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Trump administration will appeal the latest travel ban ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
The BLM says the Draw Fire burning 50 miles east of Fallon is now 81% contained. The 27,506-acre wildfire remains under investigation.More >>
The Roosters Comb Fire burning north of Battle Mountain is approximately 218,380 acres and 71% contained. Full containment is expected this Sunday night.More >>
A serial carjacking suspect who fired several rounds at a woman and her 11-year-old daughter on the UNLV campus has been taken into custody in California.More >>
Detectives believe there are more victims of check fraud and identity theft related to this ongoing investigation.More >>
Early Thursday morning a Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint after answering their front door.More >>
Summer time fun keeps going this weekend with legendary acts, reasons to get outside and a celebration of culture! Here's your list of 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the Long Valley fire burning near Doyle, California is now 30,510 large and 20% contained Thursday.More >>
Reno Police have released surveillance photos from this week's armed robbery inside the Tamarack Junction Casino.More >>
