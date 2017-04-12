NDOT Announces I-80 Lane Reductions West of Reno on Wednesday

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

Lane and roadway shoulder closures will be in place this Wednesday on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to roadside slope erosion.

I-80 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction near the Nevada-California stateline and in the eastbound direction between exits 4 and 5 at Verdi Wednesday, April 12. The lane closures will take place between approximately 6 a.m. and noon for clearing and repair of a roadside slope which loosened during winter storms earlier this year, bringing rock and debris to the roadside guardrail.

The interstate experienced damage during winter storms. Additional single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks as NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction continue weather-related repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.

