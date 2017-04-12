U.S., Russia Agree to Push Chemical Weapons Probe

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he did not discuss changes in sanctions against Russia during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



President Donald Trump's repeated campaign calls for improving relations with Russia had led to speculation that Washington might remove or dilute sanctions imposed against Russia for its interference in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea.

Earlier, Lavrov said Moscow and Washington agreed on the need for the United Nations to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria.



Lavrov spoke Wednesday after several hours of talks with Tillerson that focused on tensions over Syria sparked by a chemical attack that killed more than 80.



Lavrov says Russia thinks there is no need for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the attack until the U.N. chemical weapons watchdog has completed an objective probe.



Lavrov also says that Russian President Vladimir Putin could restore a military hotline with the U.S. if Washington focuses on fighting the Islamic State and other extremist groups.



Russia has cut the hotline in response following a U.S. strike on a Syrian air base last week.

President Putin also met with Secretary Tillerson at the Kremlin in Moscow.



Lavrov accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. Giving Tillerson a chilly reception, Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of the Trump administration.

Putin says relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated in the early months of Donald Trump's presidency.



"It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded," Putin said in an interview broadcast Wednesday by state television channel Mir.



Putin also asserted that Syria has complied with an agreement to dispose of chemical weapons "so far as we know." He reiterated previous Russian assertions that the chemical weapons attack last week that prompted a US Tomahawk missile barrage on a Syrian air base was either a rebel provocation or caused by Syrian warplanes hitting a rebel chemical weapons facility.



Lavrov says Russia has lots of questions about the "very ambiguous" and "contradictory" ideas coming from the U.S. He says through a translator that it's important for Russia to understand the "real intentions" of the Trump administration.



Tillerson says he wants to understand why U.S.-Russia differences exist. He says both countries have agreed that their lines of communications must stay open.

