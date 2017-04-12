Closings Set in Bundy Ranching Standoff Trial in Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Closings Set in Bundy Ranching Standoff Trial in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

A federal jury in Las Vegas is set to hear closing arguments in the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in 2014.

After two months of testimony, summaries from both sides come Wednesday - on the third anniversary of the standoff outside Bunkerville involving states' rights advocates who dispute federal control of vast lands in the West.

Prosecutors characterize the defendants from Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma as followers of a Bundy plan to defy federal court orders to either pay grazing fees or remove cows from scenic and environmentally sensitive rangeland 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Defense attorneys say the trial isn't about cows, and the government hasn't proved conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges.

