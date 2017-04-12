Aces Win Home Opener

Aces Release

4/11/2017

The Aces beat Albuquerque 4-3. The Isotopes scored first with their only three runs coming off of Aces' right-hander Braden Shipley (1-0, 7.36 ERA) in the second and third innings on five hits.

The Aces, who were out-hit 10-5 by Albuquerque, were able to contend with a manufactured run in each of the third and fourth innings.

The third was initiated by catcher Ronnie Freeman's (1-for-3, 1R) lead-off double followed by a Shipley sacrifice bunt and lldemaro Vargas' (0-for-2, 2 RBI) sacrifice fly to score Freeman. The run in the fourth came after Reymond Fuentes (1-for-4, 1R) struck out, but advanced on a wild pitch, moved to second on a passed ball, tagged and went to third on Christian Walker's (1-for-4, 1 RBI) fly to right, and scored on Oswaldo Arcia's sacrifice fly to left field to bring Reno's deficit to within a run.

In the sixth, Aces' first-baseman Christian Walker tied the game with a solo home run to right field, marking just the second Aces' dinger in 2017, the first coming from Vargas on April 8 at Fresno.

Starters, Aces' Shipley and Isotopes' Jeff Hoffman, would each exit the game after six quality innings pitched, receiving no decisions.

In the eighth, the Aces' substituted in Kristopher Negron (1-for-1) into the lineup, and would prove to be the best decision of the night as he lead off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to right-field and serve as the winning run of the game.

Jimmie Sherfy (1-0) closed out the night and earned the win with two innings of relief, collecting four strikeouts and only allowed one hit.

The Aces continue into game two of their first home series tomorrow, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Anthony Banda (0-1, 6.75) will get the start for the Aces and will take on Albuquerque right hander Matt Flemer (0-0, 1.50).