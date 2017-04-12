Forest Service Announces Spring 2017 Recreation Area Opening Dates

From The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) will soon begin opening recreational facilities in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Weather and snow conditions permitting, Inspiration Point will be the first site to open on April 15, 2017. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center opens May 19, 2017, and will be staffed weekends only until Memorial Day weekend. The Tallac Historic Site parking area opens May 1, 2017, and will be staffed beginning Saturday, May 27, 2017.

“The Forest Service is aware of the public’s desire to access Lake Tahoe Basin recreation sites as early as possible,” said LTBMU Deputy Forest Supervisor, Teresa McClung. “We make every effort to open sites when they are safe for the public, wildlife and natural resources can be protected, and we have adequate staffing.”

The following is a list of opening dates, weather and snow conditions permitting:

Campgrounds

William Kent, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Bayview, Fallen Leaf, and Nevada Beach campgrounds open May 12, 2017.

Luther Pass Campground opens May 25, 2017.

Blackwood Canyon and Watson Lake campgrounds open June 1, 2017.

Day-use Areas

Inspiration Point – April 15, 2017

Baldwin and Nevada beaches – April 29, 2017

Kiva Picnic Area, Chimney Beach, Secret Harbor, and Big Meadow Trailhead – May 1, 2017

Sandpit Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area – May 10, 2017

Sawmill Pond and Tallac Point* – May 15, 2017

Eagle Falls restrooms – May 19, 2017

Pope Beach and McKinney Rubicon OHV Area restrooms – May 26, 2017

*The water in the marsh at Taylor Creek is much higher than previous years, which has moved the waterfowl nesting habitat closer to the edge of the marsh near Tallac Point. The Tallac Point parking lot will remain closed until May 15, 2017, and the public is asked not to allow their dogs in that area. This will give the waterfowl the opportunity to complete their nesting period without disruption. The Kiva Picnic Area parking lot will open on May 1, 2017, to accommodate visitors while the Tallac Point parking lot is closed.

Before recreation sites can be fully opened to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems.

Until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available. Be sure to pack out all trash and where pets are allowed, always clean up after your animal. Until parking lots open, please park your vehicle off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates.

For a complete list of opening dates, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/recareas.

For more information, contact the Forest Supervisor’s office at 530-543-2600, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.