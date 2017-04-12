Washoe County Board of Commissioners Request Withdrawal of Regional Planning Bill

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. April 11, 2017. The Board of Commissioners requested the withdrawal of Washoe County’s regional planning bill, Assembly Bill 39, which addressed the structure of the Governing Board for the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency.

In August of 2016, Washoe County submitted the bill draft request asking for legislative changes in AB 39 as a way to update regional planning, noting that the Truckee Meadows and its planning needs have changed enormously in the past 30 years; specifically Washoe County was seeking fair and equitable representation in regional planning.

Commissioner Vaughn Hartung said, “I am encouraged with the recent discussions and looking forward to a resolution that is approved by all our regional partners, establishing the roles and responsibilities of the County Manager and City Managers in support of the Director of Truckee Meadows Regional Planning and the operations of the regional planning agency. I know Washoe County is committed to a collaborative process on the Truckee Meadows Regional Plan update, and we are looking forward to a consensus process that fairly and equitably considers the priorities, concerns, and needs of the entire region.”

Hartung added that there are other priorities the County, and its regional partners need to focus on that are beyond the purview of the Truckee Meadows Regional Plan including: the homeless shelter, consolidated dispatch, forensic laboratory services, the health of our downtowns, the Truckee River Corridor, and the Washoe County Lands Bill.

Commissioner Chair Bob Lucey agreed and said, “For these reasons, Washoe County is committed to moving beyond the attempted changes with AB 39 and addressing greater issues facing the region at this time.”