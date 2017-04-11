Sun Valley Man Convicted of Murder in 2015 Shooting

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sun Valley man has been found guilty in a murder trial that began last Monday.

On Monday evening, the jury found 19-year-old Jonathan Zurisaday Jaramillo, also known as “Sleepy”, from Sun Valley guilty of second degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with an October, 2015 shooting case. To see the original story click here.

The DA's Office says sentencing has been scheduled for June where Jaramillo faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a consecutive sentence for the use of a gun.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies say that on October 9, 2015 they were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on Igloo Drive in Sun Valley. When they arrived, 16-year-old Gerardo Reyes was found dead in the backyard of the home. Officials say Reyes had been attending a bonfire at the Igloo address with teenage friends when he was shot once in the back by the Jaramillo.

WCSO Detectives say that witnesses identified the shooter as “Sleepy” and Regional Gang Unit detectives were contacted to assist and determined “Sleepy” was the moniker of Jaramillo, a documented gang member. Gang unit officers found Jaramillo and the gun used to shoot Reyes within hours of the shooting in an apartment in South Reno. Officers say the gun had been dismantled and hidden in the apartment. Jaramillo was arrested and the DA's Office filed formal criminal charges against him.